Titans worked out OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

Ever since the Tennessee’s starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for gambling violations, the Titans have suddenly been faced with coming up with a short-term solution for the position.

As first reported a few days ago, George Fant was brought in for a workout on Saturday, but it appears that the veteran lineman has some competition.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Browns lineman Chris Hubbard was also brought in for a workout.

The #Titans, looking for tackle help, worked out both FAs OT George Fant and Chris Hubbard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

Hubbard is coming off a season in which he only played a total of 39 offensive snaps, allowing one sack over that short span, per Pro Football Focus.

Fant himself struggled to remain healthy in 2022, only playing in a total of eight games (with seven starts) due to a knee injury that ultimately landed him on the injured reserve list.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, both Fant and the Titans will remain in touch moving forward, with no imminent deal as of right now. However, the mutual interest is still there for both parties.

George Fant finished his workout out for the #Titans. Sources say the two sides will remain in touch moving forward, with no deal as of right now. Unable to agree to terms, but mutual interest still there. https://t.co/nzkSeXpM1j — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2023

Nevertheless, both of these players would be solid pickups at this point of the season, especially when you consider what else is out there on the open market.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if any of these deals come to fruition over the coming days.

