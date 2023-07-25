Titans worked out S A.J. Moore on Tuesday

With the Tennessee Titans in need of more depth options at safety, the team recently worked out a familiar face.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, the Titans worked out free-agent safety A.J. Moore, who was signed by Tennessee last offseason.

Unfortunately, Moore didn’t get much of a chance to show his stuff after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1.

Prior to his lone season with the Titans in 2022, Moore, who was originally an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2018, spent four with the Houston Texans.

The 27-year-old appeared in 56 games (five starts, all in 2020) in that span, playing mostly on special teams. He tallied 69 tackles, one pass defensed, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

If the Titans do bring Moore in, he would have a good shot to once again make Tennessee’s roster, as the Titans are very thin at safety behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

