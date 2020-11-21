DeShone Kizer has not had employment since the Raiders cut him Sept. 30, but the free agent quarterback is getting looks.

Word came earlier this week that the Bears were kicking the tires on Kizer. Now, the league’s list of tryouts reveals Kizer worked out for the Titans on Thursday.

Free agent kicker Sam Sloman, recently waived by the Rams, also worked out for the Titans. Stephen Gostkowski has made only 12-of-20 field goals and 25-of-27 extra points this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Titans are expected to sign Kizer to their practice squad. Kizer will replace Trevor Siemian, who is joining the Saints’ active roster, according to Pelissero.

Kizer started 15 games for the Browns as a rookie second-rounder in 2017, a season that ended with Cleveland going winless. He appeared in three games for the Packers in 2018.

Kizer has completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 3,081 yards with 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Titans are expected to sign DeShone Kizer to their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk