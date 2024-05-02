Titans won't pick up Caleb Farley's fifth-year option

The Titans haven't gotten much from cornerback Caleb Farley over his first three NFL seasons and they aren't making any plans for a fifth year.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans will not exercise their option on Farley's contract for the 2025 season. Farley would be guaranteed $12.472 million if the Titans exercised the option.

Farley has dealt with back injuries and a torn ACL since the Titans took him in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has played in just 12 games and missed all of last season because of the back issues.

General Manager Ran Carthon said in February that the team is hopeful that Farley can be a contributor this year, but their option decision shows that Farley's got a lot to prove if he's going to have any role in the organization in the future.