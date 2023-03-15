Titans won’t tender Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Titans won’t tender restricted free agent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The receiver, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, caught 25 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns last season. He played 777 offensive snaps, which was 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He had his best season in 2021 when he caught 38 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

The right-of-first refusal tender offer this season is $2.62 million, which would have given the Titans a chance to match any offer. Westbrook-Ikhine now will become an unrestricted free agent, though the Titans still could re-sign him.

According to McCormick, the Titans also will not tender receiver Cody Hollister, a restricted free agent.

They released veteran receiver Robert Woods earlier this offseason, so they will have to address the position this offseason. Only Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath are under contract for next season.

