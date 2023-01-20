Titans Wire staff picks for Divisional Round games
With the Divisional Round of the playoffs nearly upon us, the staff here at Titans Wire is once again making picks for this weekend’s games.
The four games include the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants, the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Chiefs (-9), Eagles (-7.5), Bills (-5.5) and 49ers (-4) are all favored.
Now, here are our picks for this weekend.
Shaun Calderon
Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs
Giants at Eagles: Eagles
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers
Ryan Sikes
Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs
Giants at Eagles: Eagles
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers
Tyler Rowland
Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs
Giants at Eagles: Eagles
Bengals at Bills: Bengals
Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers
Mike Moraitis
Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs
Giants at Eagles: Eagles
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Cowboys at 49ers: Cowboys