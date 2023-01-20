Titans Wire staff picks for Divisional Round games

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs nearly upon us, the staff here at Titans Wire is once again making picks for this weekend’s games.

The four games include the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants, the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Chiefs (-9), Eagles (-7.5), Bills (-5.5) and 49ers (-4) are all favored.

Now, here are our picks for this weekend.

Shaun Calderon

Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs

Giants at Eagles: Eagles

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers

Ryan Sikes

Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs

Giants at Eagles: Eagles

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers

Tyler Rowland

Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs

Giants at Eagles: Eagles

Bengals at Bills: Bengals

Cowboys at 49ers: 49ers

Mike Moraitis

Jaguars at Chiefs: Chiefs

Giants at Eagles: Eagles

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Cowboys at 49ers: Cowboys

