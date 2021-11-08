Titans’ winners and losers from Week 9 victory over Rams

The Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans weren’t supposed to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Week 9, but they once again proved the experts and talking heads wrong, notching a dominant 28-16 win.

Finding people who were picking the Titans were few and far between, but we here at Titans Wire are giving ourselves a pat on the back, as two of our writers picked Tennessee to win, although not in the dominant fashion they ended up doing it in.

No, we don’t have a crystal ball, but we do know that this Titans team is resilient, and when the deck is stacked against it, Tennessee seems to rise to the occasion and pull out the win.

While the defense sports the majority of the “winners” from this game, there were some on the offense who fall into that category and the “in between” one.

Let’s see who gets what label after the Titans’ upset win in Week 9.

Winner: Jeffery Simmons

On the national stage, and with the best defender in the NFL on the other sideline, Simmons came up big and was the best defender on the field on Sunday night.

Simmons was an absolute menace all game long by consistently getting pressure on Matthew Stafford, while also notching a single-game career-best three sacks, giving him 5.5 on the season, a new career-high.

If the football world wasn’t aware of just how good Simmons was before Sunday night, it is now.

Loser: A.J. Brown

Brown paced all Titans receivers with five catches for 42 yards, but he also had a pair of drops on third downs that halted drives.

The Ole Miss product also got into a few spats with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who he said won the matchup between the two. Brown and Ramsey were both flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties prior to the half.

It’s hard to get on Brown after what he had done the three weeks prior, but his mistakes could have proven costly if the game was closer.

Winner: Denico Autry

Autry continues to be arguably the biggest steal of 2021 free agency. The former Indianapolis Colt notched 1.5 sacks and was consistently making plays both against the run and pass.

Autry, who now sports five sacks on the season, has provided an immeasurable upgrade for the Titans upfront.

In between: Titans' offense

The Titans scored four touchdowns in total, but two of those were a result of the defense making plays. However, Tennessee was able to put together a pair of touchdown drives without the aid of the defense.

Ryan Tannehill had to deal with some pressure and threw for just 143 yards and one pick, his eighth of the season, but he also threw for a score and rushed for another.

And, as we already mentioned, Brown struggled with a pair of drops on third downs that stalled the offense.

The ground game couldn’t get anything going, tallying 69 yards and 2.7 yards per tote. The offensive line held its own without two of its starters and didn’t allow Aaron Donald to wreck this game. The Rams notched three sacks and eight QB hits in total.

Winner: Kevin Byard

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October was once again sensational in Week 9, as he notched his fifth interception of the season, putting him in second place in the NFL in that category.

But Byard didn’t just reel in the pick, he ended up taking it to the house for six, his second defensive touchdown of the season. His score was one of two that was a direct result of the defense’s great play.

In all, Byard had three tackles, the interception return for a touchdown, and one pass defensed.

Loser: Adrian Peterson

We can’t get too concerned about Peterson’s lackluster showing, as it came in his first game since the 2020 season. This time last week, Peterson was sitting on his couch, so he deserves more time to get on track.

However, he was running high on Sunday night, making himself an easy target to take down, and he averaged just 2.1 yards per carry. His only bright spot was scoring the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Peterson was not the best back on the field for the Titans; that honor goes to our next winner, who showed he deserves consideration as the team’s lead back.

Winner: D'Onta Foreman

While it wasn’t a good night for any of the Titans’ backs stats-wise, Foreman was the best of the bunch. He led all Titans backs with 29 yards and 5.8 yards per carry, and his longest run of the night, which went for 11 yards, should have been more but he slipped before hitting the open field.

Regardless, Foreman passed the eye test and that should garner a lead-back opportunity for him moving forward.

Winner: Shane Bowen and the defense

In two of the last three games, the Titans have held two of the most potent offenses in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and Rams, to a combined total of 19 points and 681 yards of total offense.

While the pass-rush certainly deserves the majority of the credit for that, the coverage in the secondary has also played a part and is showing vast improvement from where it was earlier in the season.

Making that point more impressive is the fact that the Titans are missing their No. 1 corner, Kristian Fulton, his backup, Caleb Farley, and his backup, Greg Mabin.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been calling masterful game plans that involve Tennessee frequently switching up looks, which has given opposing signal-callers fits. Matthew Stafford was the latest victim.

Other standouts on defense from Sunday night that deserve a shout out include Harold Landry, Chris Jackson, Amani Hooker and David Long.

There’s still a long way to go this season and not every game will be like this, but as of right now the Titans look to be on the cusp of sporting an elite defense, something that was unthinkable earlier this season.

