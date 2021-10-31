Titans’ winners and losers from Week 8 victory over Colts

It wasn’t pretty but the Tennessee Titans managed to escape Lucas Oil Stadium with a 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Tennessee shot itself in the foot on multiple occasions with penalties and turnovers, and they didn’t get any help from officials, who made some bad calls along the way. Making matters worse, Derrick Henry was stifled the entire game.

However, the Titans came up with some big plays on both sides of the ball when it mattered most en route to what is arguably their biggest win of the 2021 campaign thus far.

With the victory, the Titans own a three-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South and have the head-to-head tie-breaker wrapped up. Furthermore, the Titans sit alone atop the AFC at 6-2.

Now, we take a look at all of the winners, losers and those in between following the Titans’ overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

Winner: A.J. Brown

On a day when the Titans couldn’t get anything going through on the ground, Brown had his best game of the season, reeling in 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The Ole Miss product’s biggest catch of the day came in the second quarter, when he caught a pass, broke a tackle and took it 57 yards to the house.

In his last three games, Brown has 25 catches for 379 yards and two scores, and he finally exorcised the demon that was the Colts, a team he had struggled against in the past.

Loser: Officials

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans tallied 11 penalties for 161 yards, and while most of them were Tennessee’s fault, there were definitely some bad calls made by the officials mixed in.

Winner: Harold Landry

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Another week, another Landry sack. The Boston College product notched one sack in Week 8, giving him 8.5 on the season, which is 0.5 shy of his career-high.

He could stop playing the rest of the season and still get paid handsomely in 2022. The Titans better pay up.

Loser: Derrick Henry

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It was a rough day for The King, who had his worst performance of the 2021 season thus far. Henry carried the rock 28 times for 68 yards, gaining just 2.4 yards per carry.

While most of that had to do with shoddy blocking and a Colts defense that played well against the run, Henry was also dealing with an apparent leg injury that was clearly impacting him.

Based on the fact that Henry was able to finish the game, it looks like he avoided the kind of injury that will force him to miss time.

However, he was receiving treatment on it after the game, and head coach Mike Vrabel said that he’ll need rest and recovery during the week. We’ll know more when the first injury report gets released on Wednesday.

Winner: Randy Bullock

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Bullock has been money for the Titans and continues to be a stabilizing force for a field goal unit that was among the worst in the NFL the past two seasons.

Bullock made both of his attempts in Week 8, including the game-winner in overtime that sealed the deal. He also made all four of his extra points. He is now 14-for-16 on the season.

Whenever Sam Ficken comes off IR, he won’t have a job. Bullock has done more than enough to keep his for the rest of the season barring an epic meltdown in the weeks to come.

In between: Ryan Tannehill

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tannehill had an up-and-down game on Sunday, as he completed 69 percent of his passes for 265 yards and three scores, while also adding two runs for 26 yards, but he also threw a pair of picks and was shaken up during the contest.

The first pick was all Tannehill, as he made a poor decision that landed right in the hands of Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, leading to the Colts second touchdown.

The second one was also a poor decision, but Tannehill was pressured on the play. Thankfully, the Colts fumbled the ball on the return and the Titans recovered.

Despite the blemishes, there was more good than bad for Tannehill in this one, which was good news considering Tennessee couldn’t get anything going on the ground.

In between: Kevin Byard

Syndication: The Tennessean

Byard had a bad pass interference on the Colts’ final drive of regulation that allowed them to tie the game and send it to overtime.

But he redeemed himself in the extra frame with an interception that set the Titans up for a game-winning field goal. Overall, Byard had four tackles, three pass break-ups, and the pick. He continues to make big plays on a weekly basis.

In between: Elijah Molden

Syndication: The Tennessean

Molden was a big reason why the Titans allowed a touchdown on their first defensive series, as he was out of position for Jonathan Taylor’s big reception and got beat by Michael Pittman for the score.

However, Molden came up big with an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, albeit with a major assist from the pass-rush. It was the rookie’s first career touchdown.

More Week 8 content

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Twitter reacts to Titans’ Week 8 win

Derrick Henry injury update

Colts-Titans recap

Titans’ Week 8 POTG: A.J. Brown

1

1