Titans’ winners and losers from Week 3 win over Raiders

The Tennessee Titans needed an entire team effort in Week 3 in order to notch a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The offense dominated in the first half, but when the unit went cold in the final two quarters of the game, the defense stepped up to make some plays and secure the team’s first win of 2022.

“It’ll just help everybody,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of the win. “Losing sucks, especially when you’re used to winning and you have high expectations. I’m excited for the players. I really am. They probably deserved one earlier in the season and we didn’t end up with it. You only get what you fight for in this league. I thought they fought for today. I’m happy for them.”

While there are several winners from this contest, there are also some losers, as well as a few in between. Here’s a look at who falls where from the Week 3 win.

Winner: RB Derrick Henry

Henry had his best game of the year in Week 3, making the most of some long-awaited good blocking by the offensive line. The King also looked faster, stronger, and more decisive than he did the first two weeks.

Henry notched season-highs in rushing yards (85), receiving yards (58), total yards (143) and yards per carry (4.3), while also finding the end zone once. He’s still getting hit behind the line of scrimmage too much but there’s no doubt the group upfront was much better on Sunday.

Tennessee also went to Henry early and often in the passing game, and he answered the bell with some big gains on multiple receptions. Kudos to offensive coordinator Todd Downing trying to get his best playmaker involved as much as possible.

In between: QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill looked like the 2019 and 2020 versions of himself in the first half, completing 14-of-17 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, while also adding a rushing score.

However, the wheels came off in the second half for Tannehill and the rest of the Titans’ offense, as the veteran quarterback mustered up just 69 yards on 5-of-10 passing, partly thanks to an approach that was far more conservative than it needed to be.

He also threw an ugly pick in the third quarter that thankfully didn’t end up coming back to bite the Titans in the rear-end.

If the Titans get more of first-half Tannehill moving forward, this team will be fine. If they get more of second-half Tannehill, it’s going to be a long season.

Winner: Titans' offensive line

Faced with the challenge of having to deal with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones without their starting left tackle, the Titans did a fantastic job in pass protection in Week 3.

A special shoutout goes to the tackle spots, as Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dennis Daley held their own against Crosby and Chandler, helping to hold the pair to one sack between them.

In all, Tennessee’s group upfront surrendered just one sack and five QB hits, which was a major improvement from last week.

The Titans’ offensive line was much improved in run-blocking as well, with Derrick Henry having more room to operate than he had in the previous two games. He’s still getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage too much, but this performance was a definite step in the right direction.

Losers: CBs Caleb Farley and Terrance Mitchell

Terrance Mitchell, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad during the week, got the nod over Caleb Farley in this game. In fact, Farley didn’t see the field until the fourth quarter when Kristian Fulton got hurt.

Mitchell was absolutely dreadful, so that doesn’t say much about what the Titans think of Farley at this point. The 2021 first-round pick continues to fall further and further out of favor in Nashville.

Winner: Titans' defense

I wrestled with making the defense an in between, but with the injuries to the outside linebacker position, it’s hard to have too much of an issue with what we saw from this unit on Sunday.

Despite not having Harold Landry, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and only tallying one sack in Week 3, the Titans actually got pretty good pressure throughout the game, which no doubt aided the secondary a bit.

Rashad Weaver was responsible for the one sack and a pair of QB hits, and Tennessee hit Derek Carr five times in total. It was a much better showing than anyone could have expected considering the circumstances.

As far as the secondary was concerned, it was a very up-and-down performance but encouraging overall.

Tennessee’s unit made Mack Hollins look like a superstar and gave up way too many chunk plays, but it was able to keep Davante Adams (5-36-1) and Darren Waller (3-22) in check.

And, while the defense’s showing was shaky at times, it did come up with some game-saving plays during a second half of football in which the offense did nothing.

Whether it was Kevin Byard’s pick in the end zone, Dylan Cole tipping a pass on the two-point conversion try or the defense holding the Raiders to 1-for-5 in the red zone and 1-for-12 on third downs, the unit came up big in Week 3.

Winner: CB Kristian Fulton

Fulton’s return was immediately felt, as he made a pair of impressive tackles during the first half. Fulton was also sticky in coverage and helped contain Davante Adams to a very pedestrian performance.

The LSU product finished with six tackles (two for loss), and one pass defensed.

In between: OC Todd Downing

Downing’s play-calling in the first half was sensational. The Titans were aggressive and found ways to get the ball into the hands of their best playmakers.

Unfortunately, Downing and Co. took the foot off the pedal in the second half and got way too conservative, making this game much more difficult than it needed to be.

The Titans have to do a better job of putting together a full four quarters on both sides of the ball, something they have failed to do in three games this season, but there’s no question this was Downing’s best showing of 2022.

Winner: CB Roger McCreary

Like Fulton, McCreary provided sticky coverage on Sunday and was all over the place, leading the team with 10 tackles. He also added a pass defensed and played a role in limiting Davante Adams.

Winner: OLB Rashad Weaver

Weaver was the most consistent source of pressure in Week 3, stepping up when the Titans needed him the most. Weaver had the Titans’ lone sack, while also adding two QB hits and two tackles overall.

With three sacks, the second-year pro now leads the team and looks poised to have a breakout season as he continues to make the most of his opportunities.

Winner: WR Robert Woods

Woods had his best game of the season with four catches for a team-high 85 yards, 41 of which came on one play. It’s clear the chemistry between Woods and Tannehill is getting better, which is great news because Tennessee needs the veteran big time this season.

Also of note: Woods took over punt return duties and had an effective 21-yard return that helped set the Titans up for a field goal before halftime.

Winner: P Ryan Stonehouse

Stonehouse continues to be a machine in the punt game. The rookie averaged 60.3 yards per punt on his three attempts, with a long of 70, and he dropped two inside the 20. Stonehouse’s ability to flip the field is a huge asset.

Winner: S Kevin Byard

In what was the 100th game of his career, Byard came up with two of the biggest plays of the afternoon.

First, he notched a huge interception in the end zone to thwart a potential scoring drive for Las Vegas, and then he got his hand on Carr’s pass on the two-point conversion try after it was initially tipped by Dylan Cole.

Just like he has routinely done over the first 99 games of his career, Byard delivered once again on Sunday.

Winner: LB Dylan Cole

It was just one play, but it was the biggest one of the day for the Titans when Cole got his hand on Carr’s pass on a two-point conversion try that would have tied the game late in regulation.

