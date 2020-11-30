Titans’ winners and losers from Week 12 win over Colts

After looking to be on the brink of collapsing just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans have rebounded in a big way with two wins in a row, with their latest coming in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

And not only did the Titans beat the Colts, they crushed them after hanging a 45 spot on their divisional rival, returning the favor after Indianapolis beat Tennessee by three scores in Week 10.

There really wasn’t much to not like about this game from the Titans’ standpoint. The offense was moving the ball at will in the first half, and the defense, which started off slow, finished strong to close things out.

And, unlike last time out against the Colts, the special teams didn’t do anything to blow the game up.

As you can imagine, there really weren’t many losers birthed from this result, but there were a slew of players who came out as winners following Sunday’s victory.

Winner: Derrick Henry

Henry was our Player of the Game for Week 12, finishing with 178 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding two catches for seven yards. The Alabama product really set the tone early, as he rumbled for 140 yards and all three of his scores in the first half with the Titans looking to take advantage of the Colts' injuries upfront. Henry not only created some space between he and Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook for the rushing crown, but he also surpassed 5,000 rushing yards for his career after a 31-yard scamper in the second quarter. Fun fact: over the past two seasons, the Colts have allowed a running back to break 100 yards in a game three times, and Henry is responsible for all three.

Winner: David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

A lot of attention was on Quessenberry coming into this game, as he was filling in for the injured Ty Sambrailo, who was previously filling in for the injured Taylor Lewan at left tackle. Well, Quessenberry stepped up in his new role and performed well, giving some hope that the Titans can overcome yet another injury at the most important spot along the offensive line.

Story continues

Winner: Titans' offensive line

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It would be a crime if we didn't mention how well the entire offensive line played. The big boys upfront were winning in the trenches all game long and paved the way for Henry's big day. On top of that, the pass protection was also solid, as Ryan Tannehill was sacked just once.

Winner: Breon Borders

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Another week, another great performance from Borders, who should have had a pair of interceptions had he not dropped a sure pick-six. However, Borders redeemed himself later in the game and made a circus interception grab on a Philip Rivers pass. Borders also shined in coverage with multiple pass break-ups, and he added two tackles. Ever since he was given the job as a starter, the Duke product has been playing at a high level. If Adoree' Jackson ever returns, the Titans are going to be loaded in the secondary.

Winner: Titans' defense

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While we love to point out standout performances like Borders', we have to give the entire defense some love. Things got off to rocky start after Tennessee's defense allowed two touchdowns on its first two series, but things settled down from there. The Titans would allow just 12 points the rest of the way, all of which came in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much out of hand. The Titans played great complimentary football, as the pass-rush helped the secondary in coverage, and vice versa. Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons each had one sack, and Borders tallied an interception for the only turnover of the afternoon. We also want to give a shoutout to Teair Tart, who has definitely made an impact since getting a chance to play. If this defense can ever get to full strength it could be special.

Winner: A.J. Brown

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There's that man again! Does A.J. Brown ever stop being great, like even for one second? We sure hope not because it's so much fun to watch him on a weekly basis. The former second-round pick notched yet another big scoring play in Week 12, as he took a short pass over the middle from Ryan Tannehill 69 yards to the house. It was the Titans' longest play from scrimmage on the afternoon. However, Brown didn't stop there. With the Titans up 38-26 late in the fourth quarter, the Ole Miss product took an onside kick to the house to seal the victory for Tennessee. In all, Brown finished with four catches for 98 yards and the two scores, and his eight receiving touchdowns and nine total touchdowns in 2020 are tied for his career-high.

Winner: Brett Kern

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Titans welcomed back "The GOAT" in Week 12, as Kern was activated off Injured Reserve just in time for this game — and he quickly reminded us how valuable he is to this team. Kern averaged just 40 yards per punt, but he placed all four of his attempts inside the 20-yard line. He pinned the Colts at their own 12, eight, 13, and six-yard lines.

Winner: Corey Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Davis posted another solid outing for Tennessee, reeling in three catches for 70 yards. His 37-yard reception near the end of the first half set the Titans up for their fifth score of the game, putting the Colts away. Now that the former No. 5 overall pick has become a more consistent part of this offense, the Titans have a deadly 1-2 punch at wide receiver and someone who can take pressure off of Brown. Davis now has 619 yards on the season, which is more than he had in 2019. With five games remaining, he could conceivably hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, but at the very least, he should surpass his career-high mark of 891 receiving yards that was set back in 2018.

Loser: Jonnu Smith

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

After averaging 4.5 receptions and 6.8 targets per game over the first four contests of 2020, Smith has seen his role diminish significantly over the last seven games. In that span, Smith is averaging just 1.7 receptions and 3.1 targets per contest. He had his worst game production-wise of the 2020 season in Week 12, as he didn't receive a single target and was out-shined by fellow tight end Geoff Swaim, who finished with three receptions for 31 yards.