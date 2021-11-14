Titans’ winners and losers from Week 10 win over Saints

The Tennessee Titans kept the good times rolling on Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 23-21 at Nissan Stadium in Week 10, which is the team’s sixth-straight win.

Making the Titans’ streak more impressive is the fact that five of the six wins have come against 2020 playoff teams. Tennessee is now 7-0 versus teams that made the postseason last year.

With the win, the Titans increased their lead for the best record in the AFC to two games, and they maintain their three-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts, who topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17.

The two biggest stars of the game were defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, both of whom provided major contributions in Tennessee’s latest win.

Simmons and Johnson are just two of the Titans’ “winners” from Sunday. On the flip side, there were also a few “losers,” and one player fell somewhere in between. Here’s who qualified as what after Sunday.

Winner: Marcus Johnson

Johnson paced all Titans wide receivers with five catches for 100 yards, which was eight yards shy of his career-high.

With the Titans desperately needing a spark after a pair of three-and-outs to start the game, Johnson’s 50-yard reception got the offense going, and it led to the Titans’ first three points of the afternoon.

In all, Johnson had one reception on each of the Titans’ five scoring drives.

Loser: Chris Jackson

There weren’t many “losers” coming from this game, but Jackson definitely qualifies as such.

The former seventh-round pick was bad in coverage, allowing a 46-yard reception in the first quarter, and then a touchdown later on. The Saints were clearly going after Jackson, and they did so with success.

Winner: Jeffery Simmons

Simmons remains an unstoppable force upfront for the Titans. Big Jeff notched two more sacks, giving him five over the last two weeks and a career-high 7.5 on the season.

Adding to that, Simmons finished with four tackles (two for loss), a pair of QB hits, and he batted down a pass.

Loser: Titans' red-zone, third-down offense

The Titans failed to score a touchdown on three of their five red-zone trips, but thankfully Randy Bullock was able to make a field goal each time. On third downs, the Titans were a putrid 3-for-12.

As they continue to adjust to life without Derrick Henry, the Titans must do a better job capitalizing on their red-zone trips.

Winner: Randy Bullock

Bullock continues to be money for the Titans. In fact, he hasn’t missed a field goal since his errant attempt in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Bullock made all three of his field goal attempts and both extra points on Sunday.

In between: D'Onta Foreman

It was once again tough sledding for the entire Titans ground game, as the group could only muster up 66 yards and 2.3 yards per carry.

However, Foreman once again posted the best numbers with 30 yards and 2.7 yards per tote, and he led the way in carries with 11 to Adrian Peterson’s eight.

Foreman also added a 39-yard reception in the fourth quarter on a screen pass that helped set the Titans up for a field goal. Foreman had two catches for 48 yards in total. He should be the lead back once again in Week 11.

Winner: Naquan Jones

Jones saw increased snaps in Week 10 with Teair Tart out, and he answered the bell by tallying his first-career sack. The 2021 UDFA has been impressive overall in limited opportunities this season.

Winner: Harold Landry

With yet another sack on Sunday, Landry extends his sacks streak to eight games. The Boston College product now has 10 on the season, a new career-high for him.

Winner: Kristian Fulton

Fulton played in his first game since Week 5 and looked good. He laid some big hits and finished with a pair of tackles and pass break-ups.

Winner: Ryan Tannehill

We still need to see more from the Titans’ passing attack, but Tannehill did enough to win on Sunday, completing 19-of-27 passes for 213 yards and a pair of scores, including one on the ground.

Now, those aren’t numbers that jump off the page at you, but it’s important to note that Tannehill was under the weather coming into this game, and he stated he still didn’t feel great after the contest.

