Titans win thriller in OT vs. Seahawks, 33-30: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans pulled off a 33-30 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 that was the textbook definition of a thriller.

The Titans had a rough second quarter that saw them fall behind the Seahawks 24-9 and look dead in the dirt going into the second half.

However, Tennessee’s defense buckled down in the final two quarters, allowing their offense to slowly climb back into the game — and ultimately, Tennessee was able to tie the score up at 30 with just 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, sending the contest to overtime.

After both teams exchanged failed drives, the Titans managed to get into field goal territory, where BIG Randy Bullock secured the victory with a 36-yard, game-winning field goal.

Talk about ironic after what the Titans have been through with their kickers the past two-plus seasons. Let’s go a bit more in-depth and take a look at how the Titans pulled this one out.