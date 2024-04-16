Titans win big twice over Hyaks

Apr. 15—Box Score

At North Beach

TITANS 19, HYAKS 1 (3 inn.)

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4(14)1 — 19

North Beach 001 — 1

PWV Pitching — Keeton 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K; Clements 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Highlights — Keeton 1-2, HR, 4 RBI, BB, 2 R; Howard 1-2, 2 RBI; Young 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R

TITANS 15, HYAKS 0 (3 inn.)

North Beach 000 — 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 546 — 15

PWV Pitching — Smaciarz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Lusk 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Jarvis 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Highlights — Keeton 3-3, 2 3B, 5 RBI, 3 R; Howard 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Ruddell 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R

It didn't take the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley baseball team long to come away with two wins on Monday, as the Titans raced past North Beach 19-1 and 15-0 in three innings each in a doubleheader sweep.

The Titans (10-2, 3-1 P2BL) scored four in the first to open Game 1, but they scored 14 in the second to put the game in run-rule territory.

Connor Keeton hit a home run and drove in four at the dish, and he also pitched two innings, where he struck out three and didn't allow a baserunner. Blake Howard and Aiden Young drove in two each.

The Titans continued to score with ease in Game 2, though the runs were spread out more evenly across the three innings. After five in the first, PWV scored four in the second and three in the third to end the game in three.

Keeton went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Howard brought home another three and Brayden Ruddell hit two doubles of his own and drove in a run.

The Titans will hit the road again on Wednesday, when they'll take on Mossyrock.