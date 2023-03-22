Titans to be well-represented at Ohio State Pro Day
The Tennessee Titans will be strongly represented at the Ohio State Pro Day, which is set to take place on Wednesday.
According to Albert Breer of MMQB, head coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Ran Carthon, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and assistant general manager Chad Brinker will all be in attendance.
Some of the top prospects that they will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on include:
Quarterback C.J. Stroud
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones
Center Luke Wypler
EDGE Zach Harrison
This is a ridiculously stacked Buckeyes class and the Titans figure to be very interested in several of their top prospects, including their offensive players in particular.
• Seahawks HC Pete Carroll/GM John Schneider
• Steelers HC Mike Tomlin/GM Omar Khan
• Titans HC Mike Vrabel/GM Ran Carthon
Titans have OC, AGM on the list … Giants w/AGM, OC, QB and OL coaches … Pats w/WRs and OL coaches … Will McClay/Dan Quinn there for Dallas.
(2/2)
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023
It’s a safe bet that Johnson and Smith-Njigba are both strong candidates to be Tennessee’s first-round pick at No. 11 overall.
Jones and Wypler, on the other hand, figure to be in the conversation on Day 2 should they still be available whenever the Titans are on the clock.
You can watch the Ohio State Pro Day live on NFL+.
