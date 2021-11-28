Titans’ Week 12 Player of the Game: Dontrell Hilliard

On a day when the Tennessee Titans’ passing attack couldn’t get anything going in the final three quarters, running back Dontrell Hilliard provided a spark, but it wasn’t enough in the 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Hilliard tallied a career-high 131 yards on the ground, leading all Titans backs. He also added a touchdown on a 68-yard scamper in the second quarter that gave the Titans some life in the first half.

However, it wasn’t all good for Hilliard, who lost a fumble in the second quarter, leading to a Patriots field goal.

Tennessee actually had its best game on the ground all season long, as both Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman broke 100 yards en route to a total of 270 on the ground.

But, like Hilliard, Foreman also lost a fumble, which was a real momentum killer with Tennessee driving to take the lead in the third quarter. Foreman’s gaffe came at the end of a 30-yard run, also.

With the loss, the Titans fall to 8-4 on the season and are now off their perch atop the conference. The good news is the Indianapolis Colts also lost, so Tennessee maintains its two-game plus tie-breaker lead in the AFC South.

Tennessee will get a much-needed bye in Week 13 before returning to action in Week 14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Nissan Stadium.

