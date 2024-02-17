Titans wallop Watford City, 55-33

Feb. 16—WATFORD CITY — As the end of the regular season approaches, Trinity is finding their groove and took a crucial win over Watford City, 55-33, to move a half-game out of second place in Division B-Region 4 and now gets to host Bowman County on Friday, Feb. 16 in a revitalization of the old Region 7 rivalry as a test for the coming postseason. Nine players got on the scoresheet in the away-victory with senior guard Jake Shobe leading the way on a game-high 12 points.

Classmate Ty Dassinger got into the action early with a 3-pointer and 5 points in the opening quarter, and Cade Fitterer followed him up with 4, while Luke Shobe converted 3-of-4 from the free-throw line on his way to 5 points in the second period. Even more remarkably, the Titans (12-6 overall, 4-2 in Region 4) held the Wolves to 4 points in the first period while helping themselves to a commanding 26-16 halftime lead and never looked back.

Coming out of the locker rooms, THS again held their hosts to single digits with 6 points in the third quarter and Jake Shobe caught fire with 8 points by himself. Senior guard Jace Kovash jumped on that train to the tune of 8 points, too, and the Titans went on to post a 44-22, double-up lead heading into the final frame.

While the Wolves went on to score 11 in the last eight minutes on Jory Lund's trey as he scored a team-high 11 points, junior guard Nick Sobolik responded with a shot from behind the arc as well and 7 points on the night to close out Watford City's opportunities.

Trinity scored a major advantage in points-off-turnovers, 18-6, as a result of their air-tight defense, and held a slight advantage in rebounds, 25-20, with the most glaring statistic coming off the offensive glass and a 12-5 disparity. Meanwhile, the Titans also had 14 steals to Watford City's 5 and dished 19 assists to the hosts' 7.

Individually, Fitterer led the way on the boards with a game-high 9 rebounds — 7 offensive — and Jake Shobe snared a game-high 4 steals, while his brother Luke distributed a game-high 7 assists.

Tonight's contest will begin at 7 p.m., with the junior varsity tipping off at 5:30.

For more information about prep basketball in North Dakota, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit the websites at

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-boys

and

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/basketball-girls

.