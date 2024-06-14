Titans waive UDFA with injury designation

The Tennessee Titans made a roster move on Thursday, with the team parting ways with one of its undrafted free-agent signings.

According to the league’s transactions wire, the Titans waived offensive lineman and Liberty product, X’Zauvea Gadlin, with an injury designation.

It isn’t clear what Gadlin is dealing with, but he could revert back to injured reserve once he clears waivers. From there, he’d need an injury settlement to be removed from the list.

The Titans recently made an addition to their offensive line room, with the team signing veteran tackle Geron Christian on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has a connection to offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who he played under at two different stops (Washington and Cleveland).

The vast majority of Christian’s experience comes at left tackle, where he started nine games for the Browns in 2023. But he has played some snaps on the right side during his career, albeit a very limited amount.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be involved in the competition at right tackle in training camp, but at the very least he’ll be another depth option for Tennessee.

After a month-plus break, Titans players will report to training camp on July 23, with the first practice scheduled for July 24.

