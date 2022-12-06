Titans waive Tory Carter, Sam Okuayinonu

After firing their General Manager earlier on Tuesday, the Titans have announced a few roster moves.

Tennessee has waived fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu.

Carter appeared in nine games with three starts in 2022. He played most of his snaps on special teams but also was on the field for 55 offensive snaps.

Okuayinonu played five games for the Titans this season, recording 92 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps. He had 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Titans also announced that they’ve dropped offensive lineman Eric Smith and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray from their practice squad.

Finally, the club brought back kicker Caleb Shuck to the practice squad. He had been on the active roster to fill in for Randy Bullock, who returned from injury in Week 13.

