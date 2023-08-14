Titans waive DB Chris Jackson, make reported moves official

Following the recent addition of running back Jacques Patrick, the Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve parted ways with defensive back Chris Jackson to make room for the team’s new addition.

Jackson was a member of the largely disappointing 2020 draft class that legitimately has an argument to make for being the worst draft class in Titans history.

Five of the team’s six draft picks were let go before their second contract even expired, with Jackson being the latest victim.

The Marshall product had some nice moments on occasion, but he was far too inconsistent from a production and health standpoint to be a real valuable asset to the team.

Jackson finished his Titans tenure with 26 games played, tallying 59 tackles and five passes defended over that span.

On top of the Jackson and Patrick transactions, the Titans also made several other roster moves, including:

Signing defensive lineman Kyle Peko

Placing defensive tackle Shakel Brown on injured reserve

Activating defensive back Josh Thompson from the non-football injury list after he passed his physical

The Titans also worked out cornerback Ronald Darby on Monday, but a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent just yet.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire