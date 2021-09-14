The Titans announced several roster moves on Monday, including one that left them without a kicker on their 53-man roster.

Michael Badgley was waived a day after he missed a field goal and an extra point in the team’s 38-13 loss to the Cardinals. Badgley was signed to the active roster the day before the game when Sam Ficken was placed on injured reserve.

The Titans signed former Texans and Bengals kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad when they added Badgley to the active roster. That could make him the next kicker up in Tennessee, although head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is still determining its plan.

The Titans also signed tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive back Bradley McDougald to the active roster after promoting them from the practice squad for the opening loss. Tight end Tommy Hudson joined Badgley on the discard pile.

Titans waive Michael Badgley, no kicker currently on 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk