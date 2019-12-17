Titans waive K Ryan Santoso

Ryan Succop has only made 1-of-6 field goal tries since being activated from injured reserve in November, but he wasn’t the kicker the Titans dropped from the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they waived Ryan Santoso. They did not add anyone to the roster, but will likely do so before facing the Saints this weekend.

Santoso signed with the team in late November and has handled kickoffs over the last three games. Nine of his 16 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Succop remains on hand to handle the other kicking duties and the Titans need better play from him if they’re going to maximize their chances to make it to the playoffs.

“I am out here battling,” Succop said, via ESPN.com. “I am doing everything that I can. Unfortunately, it just hasn’t been as good as it needs to, obviously.”

The Titans also announced that they’ve signed cornerback Kareem Orr to their practice squad. He was waived off the active roster last week.