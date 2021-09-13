Titans waive K Michael Badgley, sign TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to 53-man roster

The Tennessee Titans waived the only kicker on the team’s 53-man roster and signed two veterans from the practice squad.

The team announced the roster moves on Monday.

The Titans waived Michael Badgley, who missed a field goal and an extra point during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was the team’s only kicker, and no kicker was added to the roster on Monday. Sam Ficken is on injured reserve, and Randy Bullock sits on the practice squad.

If no roster move is made before now and Sunday, the Titans would likely promote Bullock from the practice squad to kick.

The Titans also released tight end Tommy Hudson and signed tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive back Bradley McDougald to the 53-man roster. Both were on the practice squad and elevated to the gameday roster in Week 1.

Pruitt started at tight end and played 16 snaps. McDougald was on the field for 37 defensive snaps.

