Titans waive Josh Lambo

The Titans may be getting their regular kicker back for Week 12.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has waived Josh Lambo.

A longtime Jaguars kicker, Lambo kicked for the Titans last Thursday night, filling in for the injured Randy Bullock. Lambo hit 3-of-4 extra points in the 27-17 victory over the Packers. He did not attempt a field goal.

Bullock injured his right calf just before the Week 10 matchup with Denver, though he did kick in that game. He was inactive for last week’s win over the Packers.

Tennessee also signed receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Eric Smith to their practice squad. The Titans cut tight end Anthony Auclair from the practice squad.

