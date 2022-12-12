Titans waive Joe Schobert

Ola Adeniyi isn’t the only veteran defensive player the Titans are letting go of on Monday.

Tennessee announced the Adeniyi move and that the club has waived linebacker Joe Schobert.

Schobert appeared in six games for Tennessee this season with one start. He was on the field for 122 defensive snaps and 34 special teams snaps.

He recorded 16 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Schobert has played 99 games with 81 starts for the Browns, Jaguars, Steelers, and Titans. He also spent time this year with the Broncos in this year’s training camp.

The Titans fired G.M. Jon Robinson last week, replacing him with vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden. With the Titans at 7-6 after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, the club is now churning the bottom of its roster.

