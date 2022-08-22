Titans waive four players ahead of second cutdown day

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with four players on Monday, the day before the team has to trim its roster down to 80 players.

The four players getting the boot are outside linebacker Justin Lawler, wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shyheim Carter and cornerback Shakur Brown. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations.

The injury to Brown is extra unfortunate, as the former USFL standout had a great shot to make the roster after showing out upon arriving in Nashville. In fact, we had him on our latest 53-man roster projection before news of him being waived came out.

With the moves, the Titans’ roster now sits at 81 players, which means they have one more player to cut. Rosters must be trimmed down by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

After their preseason Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, the Titans will be back on the practice field on Monday.

