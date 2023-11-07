Titans to waive DT Naquan Jones

At the end of their long weekend after playing last Thursday night, the Titans are making a move on defense.

Tennessee is waiving defensive tackle Naquan Jones, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Jones has been with the Titans since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2021. He had played 20 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps this season along with 10 percent of special teams snaps. He's recorded eight total tackles.

In 32 career games with seven starts, Jones has recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

He was playing on an exclusive rights free agent tender in 2023.