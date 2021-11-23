Titans waive Adrian Peterson, sign Golden Tate to practice squad

The Adrian Peterson era in Tennessee lasted just three games.

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they’ve waived Peterson after gaining 82 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. He also caught four passes for eight yards.

Peterson had his most productive game for Tennessee on Sunday, when he took nine carries for 40 yards. But he played only 15 offensive snaps.

Dontrell Hilliard, who played the majority of offensive snaps in the loss to Houston, was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Peterson will become a free agent if he clears waivers.

If this is the end of the road for Peterson, he’ll finish No. 5 on the all-time list in rushing yards with 14,902.

The Titans made a total of 13 roster moves on Tuesday, including signing Hilliard, defensive back Buster Skrine, and outside linebacker John Simon to the 53-man roster.

Defensive back Chris Jackson and receiver Marcus Johnson have been placed on injured reserve. Jackson is eligible to return in two weeks but Johnson is out for the season, as it’s his second stint on IR this year.

The club also signed veteran receiver Golden Tate, running back Rodney Smith, receiver Austin Mack, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the practice squad.

Tate, 33, was released by the Giants in March and hasn’t been with a team this season. He had 35 catches for 388 yards with two TDs in 12 games for New York last season.

Tennessee also designated fullback Khari Blasingame to return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

