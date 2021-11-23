Titans waive Adrian Peterson, sign Golden Tate to practice squad among 13 moves

Yes, you read that headline correctly — the Tennessee Titans made a grand total of 13 moves on Tuesday, including waiving running back Adrian Peterson and signing wide receiver Golden Tate to the practice squad.

The Titans signed Peterson to the practice squad after the injury to Derrick Henry, eventually promoting him to the 53-man roster. Peterson appeared in three games for Tennessee, tallying 27 carries for 82 yards and one score.

However, the 36-year-old back didn’t look like Tennessee’s best in any of his three games after getting out-performed by D’Onta Foreman in the first two contests, and then Dontrell Hilliard in the third.

Speaking of Hilliard, he has officially been promoted to the active roster after his agent announced earlier in the day the rusher had been signed to the 53-man squad.

To make things a bit easier to read, here’s every one of the 13 moves made:

Signed to the active roster: RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Buster Skrine, OLB John Simon.

Waived from the active roster: RB Adrian Peterson

Placed on Injured Reserve: WR Marcus Johnson (season-ending), CB Chris Jackson (will miss at least next three weeks)

Designated to return from IR: FB Khari Blasingame

Signed to the practice squad: WRs Golden Tate and Austin Mack, RB Rodney Smith, DL Kevin Strong.

Released from the practice squad: WR Chris Rowland, DL Niles Scott

