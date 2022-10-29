Titans vs. Texans: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will do battle for the first time in 2022 when they meet at NRG Stadium in Week 8.
The Titans are riding high coming into this game thanks to a four-game win streak and are sitting atop the AFC South after having successfully swept Indianapolis for a second-straight year.
Meanwhile, the Texans are sitting in the cellar of the division after having lost four of their last five since a Week 1 tie against the Colts.
As is always the case, the Titans have plenty of injury concerns, including with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, both of whom are questionable.
Tennessee will for sure be without one of its best pass-rushers in outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, who has been ruled out.
While the Titans have won four of their last five against the Texans, Houston has played Tennessee tough for the most part in that span, with three of those meetings being decided by six points or less.
Now, a look at all the important information you need for Sunday, including how to tune in.
How to tune in
Who: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:05 p.m. CDT
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Watch: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 383 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)
Note: If you’re in the yellow in the broadcast map above, you’ll get Titans-Texans on television.
Betting odds
Team
Spread
Moneyline
Total Points
TEN
-2.5
-150
O 40.5 (-110)
HOU
+2.5
+125
U 40.5 (-110)
Weather
Titans' game statuses
Questionable
DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness)
Doubtful
None
Out
FB Tory Carter (neck)
OLB Rashad Weaver (back)
Texans' game statuses
Questionable
DL Maliek Collins (chest)
WR Nico Collins (groin)
OL Kenyon Green (shoulder)
OL Justin McCray (hand)
OL A.J. McCann (illness)
DL Rasheem Green (knee)
WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)
Doubtful
None
Out
None
