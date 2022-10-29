Titans vs. Texans: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will do battle for the first time in 2022 when they meet at NRG Stadium in Week 8.

The Titans are riding high coming into this game thanks to a four-game win streak and are sitting atop the AFC South after having successfully swept Indianapolis for a second-straight year.

Meanwhile, the Texans are sitting in the cellar of the division after having lost four of their last five since a Week 1 tie against the Colts.

As is always the case, the Titans have plenty of injury concerns, including with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, both of whom are questionable.

Tennessee will for sure be without one of its best pass-rushers in outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, who has been ruled out.

While the Titans have won four of their last five against the Texans, Houston has played Tennessee tough for the most part in that span, with three of those meetings being decided by six points or less.

Now, a look at all the important information you need for Sunday, including how to tune in.

How to tune in

Who: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:05 p.m. CDT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Watch: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 383 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)

Note: If you’re in the yellow in the broadcast map above, you’ll get Titans-Texans on television.

Betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points TEN -2.5 -150 O 40.5 (-110) HOU +2.5 +125 U 40.5 (-110)

Weather

Titans' game statuses

Questionable

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness)

Doubtful

None

Out

FB Tory Carter (neck)

OLB Rashad Weaver (back)

Texans' game statuses

Questionable

DL Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

OL Kenyon Green (shoulder)

OL Justin McCray (hand)

OL A.J. McCann (illness)

DL Rasheem Green (knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)

Doubtful

None

Out

None

