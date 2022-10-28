Titans vs. Texans final Week 8 injury report

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) are now less than two days away from their first matchup of the season, which means the release of their final injury reports of the week.

The Titans are heading into this game with one of their lengthier injury reports of the season. Fortunately, after starting the week with a handful of players who either did not practice or were limited, the majority of them progressed throughout the week and will be available on Sunday.

However, there were a few noteworthy players that still have some uncertainty as the weekend draws near.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and quarterback Ryan Tannehill are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. While those two have a chance to play, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver has been ruled out.

On the bright side, right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Zach Cunningham are set to return to action after missing multiple games.

As for the Texans, wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are not expected to play, but both are listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the full list of game statuses for Sunday.

Titans' game statuses for Week 8

Questionable

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness)

Doubtful

None

Out

FB Tory Carter (neck)

OLB Rashad Weaver (back)

Texans' game statuses for Week 8

Questionable

DL Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

OL Kenyon Green (shoulder)

OL Justin McCray (hand)

OL A.J. McCann (illness)

DL Rasheem Green (knee)

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)

Doubtful

None

Out

None

