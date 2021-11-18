Titans vs. Texans: 7 things to know ahead of Week 11 game

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will meet on Sunday for the first of two matchups between these division rivals. The first will take place at Nissan Stadium, while the second will be in Week 18 in Houston.

The Titans (8-2) come into this game red hot, winning six straight contests, including five in a row against 2020 playoff teams, tying an NFL record.

Thanks to their impressive run, the Titans own the top spot in the AFC, division, and are tied for the best record in the NFL.

The Texans (1-8), meanwhile, are on the exact opposite end of the spectrum coming out of their bye.

After notching a win in Week 1, Houston has lost eight straight and currently owns the worst record in the AFC, and the second-worst mark in all of football.

Ahead of their latest matchup, we’re taking a look at seven things to know about the upcoming contest between the Titans and Texans in Week 11.

The history

The Titans have compiled a 21-17 all-time record against the Texans and have won the last three meetings between these two teams.

After crushing the Texans in Week 17 of 2019, Tennessee and Houston have had two close contests in a row, with a combined score of 83-74 (42-36 and 41-38).

This is the first of two meetings between these two squads this season, as they will meet once again in Week 18. It’ll be the third straight season in which the Titans close out their regular season against the Texans.

Titans are heavy favorites

The Titans entered the week as 9.5-point favorites over the Texans, with an over/under of 44.5, per Tipico Sportsbook. The spread is the second biggest among the Week 11 games.

The Titans are 7-3 against the spread this season and have hit the over in six of 10 contests. The Texans are 4-5 against the spread and have hit the over in four of nine games.

Texans were active before the trade deadline

While the Titans were quiet at the NFL trade deadline, the Texans made some moves in the days leading up to it as they continue their rebuild.

Houston sent running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in a late-October deal that netted the team a 2024 seventh-round pick. This was the second trade the Texans made with the Saints after sending them cornerback Bradley Roby for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick back in September.

Then, the Texans dealt defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick on the day of the deadline.

One trade in particular, the deal sending Ingram to the Saints, angered Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“This is (expletive). Such a joke,” Cooks tweeted.

One trade the Texans didn’t make was with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will now remain on the team’s roster into next offseason.

Titans will remain atop AFC no matter what

No matter what happens in Week 11, the Titans will maintain their spot atop the conference. Tennessee enters the week with two more wins than the next closest teams, the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, the Titans own an even more comfortable lead in the AFC South, with a three-game plus tie-breaker advantage over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Titans have a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs and win the division, and a 75 percent chance to win the No. 1 seed, which is the highest percentage of any team in the NFL.

Texans start of "easy" stretch for Titans

Part of the reason why the Titans’ chances to win the first-round bye are so good comes from the fact that the Titans own the league’s easiest remaining schedule, a stretch that begins with the 1-8 Texans.

Entering Week 10, the combined winning percentage of the Titans’ remaining opponents was a league-low .353. Tennessee has two matchups against the 1-8 Texans, as well as matchups against a pair of 2-7 teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.

Texans in danger of finishing with worst record in franchise history

The Texans currently sport one win, which came all the way back in Week 1. Since then, Houston has lost eight straight contests.

Houston has finished with two-win seasons twice in franchise history, once in 2005 and again in 2013. If the Texans don’t win another game, they’d have their lowest win total in a single season in franchise history.

Thankfully (or not) for the Texans, they have a middle-of-the-road schedule, with their remaining slate ranking 16th in the NFL in terms of strength of schedule.

Texans thankful there's no Derrick Henry

While the Texans still have a steep hill to climb on Sunday against the Titans, Houston does have at least a slightly better chance than normal to win this game, as the bane of their existence, Derrick Henry, isn’t suiting up.

Over 10 career games against the Texans, Henry has tallied 1,035 rushing yards and nine scores. That’s an average of 103.5 rushing yards per game.

Even more incredibly, Henry had totaled 200 yards or more in three straight contests against the Titans’ division rival. All three of those games were unsurprisingly wins for the Titans.

