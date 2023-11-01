Titans vs. Steelers preview Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the Tennessee Titans plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett appeared to be stopped well short of the first down late on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans have a bye in Week 7, which will give Ryan Tannehill even more time to rest his injured ankle.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.