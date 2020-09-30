Titans vs. Steelers postponed after four players test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After four Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Steelers has been postponed.

The Vikings, who played the Titans in Week 3, reported no new positive cases Tuesday.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said in a statement. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

NFL statement on the Titans/Steelers game indicates the plan is to move it to Monday or Tuesday. FWIW, the Titans (vs. Buffalo) and Steelers (vs. Philly) play Sunday 1 p.m. games in Week 5.



So that'd be another piece of competitive balance fallout to all this. pic.twitter.com/dSrDMVeXCb — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2020

As we wait for more information on when the game will be rescheduled, the Titans and Steelers might not have to wait too long after Sunday to get their game in.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday night. It appears it'll just depend on how well further testing goes.

Other rescheduling ideas were floated after the initial news broke about the Titans' outbreak. Some included rearranging a few teams' bye weeks to make everything work, including the Ravens in Week 8.

If the game goes on a few days later and neither team has to rework their schedules beyond Week 4, that would certainly be ideal. Still, until the game is officially rescheduled, all options remain possible.