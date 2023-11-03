Titans vs. Steelers highlights Week 9
Watch all of the top plays from the 'Thursday Night Football' matchup in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season between two AFC teams in the visiting Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
The calls for Matt Canada's job won't get any quieter, but the Steelers are 5-3.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada gives a full-scale breakdown of Thursday night's AFC showdown.
What can Titans QB Will Levis do to follow up his fine first start?
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
Jorge Martin takes a look back at how NFL rookies have performed for fantasy through eight weeks and looks ahead to how they could help your team rest of season.