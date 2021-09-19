Titans vs. Seahawks: Key matchups to watch for Week 2

The Tennessee Titans will look to take that sour taste out of their mouths as they head down to Lumen field to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

These two teams are coming off polar opposite performances in their season openers. The Titans severely disappointed and looked like a team that had been reading their press clippings a little too much.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks looked every bit like a team chasing their 10th-straight winning season. One of the reasons Seattle has been a powerhouse over this last decade is because they have arguably the best home-field advantage in the NFL. This will be the first regular-season game for Seattle with any fans in the stands since the end of the 2019 season.

To say that the Titans are walking into a hostile environment is severely underselling it. Tennessee is walking into a buzzsaw and they must be prepared to face-off against the raucous atmosphere in the stands along with an extremely formidable opponent on the field.

With all that said, let’s take a closer look at what the key matchups are in this one.