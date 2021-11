Titans vs. Saints Week 10 injury report for Thursday: Julio Jones a new addition

The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have released their respective injury reports for the Thursday ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans once again had a slew of players not participating, including outside linebacker Harold Landry, linebacker David Long, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, all of whom were absent on Wednesday.

Also something to monitor: according to beat writers on the ground, wide receiver Julio Jones might have tweaked something during practice. Jones is listed as a limited participant on the injury report with a hamstring issue.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and Chris Jackson returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday, but defensive lineman Teair Tart and linebacker Rashaan Evans were both a downgrade from their participation yesterday.

I was alongside TD when this happened, I watched Julio closely over by the trainer, there seemed to be a little discomfort… just my observation https://t.co/I3t2oqBB4K pic.twitter.com/UOpynnuzXA — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 11, 2021

Now, a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thur. FB Tory Carter Hip DNP DNP S Dane Cruikshank Knee DNP DNP OLB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP OLB Harold Landry Hamstring DNP DNP LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DNP DL Jeffery Simmons Ankle DNP DNP WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP LB Nick Dzubnar Knee LP FP LB Rashaan Evans Ankle LP DNP T Kendall Lamm Back LP FP T Taylor Lewan Knee LP LP DL Teair Tart Groin LP DNP G Nate Davis Concussion FP FP WR Julio Jones Hamstring – LP

Saints' injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thur. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Foot DNP DNP DE Payton Turner Shoulder DNP IR RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP LP DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest LP FP

