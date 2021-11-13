Titans vs. Saints predictions: Staff picks for Week 10 game

The Week 10 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium will feature two teams with a winning record.

The Titans sit at 7-2 and are not only in first place in the AFC South, they also own the best record in the conference. Tennessee was dealt a tough blow with the injury to Derrick Henry, but were able to overcome that in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, notching their fifth win in a row.

The Saints sport a 5-3 record in the first eight games of the post-Drew Brees era but had their three-game winning streak snapped last week with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

As is the case with Tennessee, New Orleans will be without some key players for this game.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL and will be replaced by Trevor Siemian, and running back Alvin Kamara and left tackle Terron Armstead have been ruled out as well.

After being the underdog in each of their last five games, the Titans are favored in this one, per Tipico Sportsbook, and the majority of NFL experts are picking them to win.

Let’s see how our staff thinks things will go in Week 10.

Ryan Sikes' prediction

The Saints’ defense has yet to give up 30 points this season, but the Titans are flying high after cruising through the most difficult part of their schedule with a perfect 4-0 record.

Of course, there’s always the concern of a letdown game, and it won’t be easy without Derrick Henry again. That said, I like A.J. Brown to bounce back from last week’s drop-filled game, and the running back group to find more consistency.

The Titans hang 30 on New Orleans, with the defense coming up with a couple of turnovers. Keith Bynard (just kidding, we know it’s Kevin Byard, of course, but some in the media still don’t) grabs another interception as well.

Final score: Titans 30, Saints 23

Shaun Calderon's prediction

The Tennessee Titans have a chance to start separating themselves from the rest of the conference with a win on Sunday.

The Saints’ offense will be without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas, which will be too much to overcome. The Saints keeps it close for a while but ultimately the Titans pull away.

Final score: Titans 34, Saints 23

Tyler Rowland's prediction

The Tennessee Titans are the more talented team in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean this will be an easy win, even with New Orleans having some of their top players injured.

The Saints are an incredibly well-coached team and will come to play. They have their back against the wall like the Titans normally do. If the Titans want to avoid a let down game, they need to run the ball!

Yea, the defense looked great, but they won’t be THAT good every week. The offense was awful last week and it needs to be able to run the ball to do what it does best. The Saints’ run defense is best in the league, allowing only 73.8 yards per game. If the Titans run the ball and take their opponent serious, they’ll win.

Final score: Titans 27, Saints 21

Mike Moraitis' prediction

Both teams are dealing with some key injuries on both sides of the ball, but it’s safe to say the Saints are in worse shape in that department, as they’re missing their starting quarterback, running back, and left tackle.

Left tackle Terron Armstead’s absence will be particularly big, as the Titans sport one of the best pass rushes in the NFL that will wreak havoc on New Orleans upfront without its best blindside protector.

New Orleans’ defense is nothing to underestimate, though, as it sports the No. 1 run defense, and the secondary, which has seen struggles this season, has plenty of talent to right the ship.

Both teams will struggle offensively and it’ll be another tough week for the Titans’ ground game, but the defense steps up once again and makes some big plays, and the passing attack does just enough to complement that effort.

Final score: Titans 24, Saints 20

