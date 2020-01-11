Titans vs. Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL playoff game online, on TV

Can Lamar Jackson carry the Baltimore Ravens (14-2) over the Tennessee Titans (10-7)? Probably.

The Ravens will play for the first time in nearly two weeks as they host the AFC divisional-round game against the Titans -- and they already have a lot working for them.

Baltimore is currently riding a 12-game win streak which is a franchise-best and is heavily favored to win the game which is what you get when you have a phenomenal passing game like the one they possess.

The Titans have a decent defense, but Jackson broke Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record and led the league with 36 touchdown passes.

Good luck to the Titans.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's Titans-Ravens game:

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

