Titans vs. Rams: Keys to victory for Tennessee in Week 9

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (7-1) on “Sunday Night Football.” Both teams have been impressive as of late, each winning their last four games.

Sadly, the Titans were hit with a bittersweet victory last week when we all learned that Derrick Henry suffered a significant foot injury.

The Alabama product could miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks, but it’s also possible he’s out the rest of the season. If he does return in the former timeline, Henry would be back right before the start of the playoffs.

There’s no denying that the Titans have some massive shoes to fill, and it’s going to have to be an entire team effort in order to come close, especially this week as they go toe-to-toe with arguably the NFC favorite inside the same stadium they hope to be back in come February.

The Titans are admittedly motivated to show the world they aren’t a one-trick pony, and these following keys to victory will certainly help in doing so.

Feed A.J. Brown and Julio Jones

With the loss of Henry for the foreseeable future, Tennessee is going to need everyone to step their game up in some capacity. One thing that’s for certain, this offense is more than capable of doing so.

The Titans have a Pro-Bowl quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, steadily improving pass protection, and two legitimate stars out wide when they are healthy in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

Offensive coordinator Todd Downing emphasized that the Titans aren’t going to change their entire offensive philosophy without Henry, nor should they.

The running-back-by-committee approach led by Adrian Peterson should keep the ground attack potent enough to keep their threat of play-action alive.

One underrated positive out of all this is that it is the perfect opportunity to get your star wide receivers involved more often. Throughout his young career, Brown has only received 10 or more targets on three different occasions (once per season).

Most recently happened last Sunday when the Mississippi native saw 11 targets, catching 10 of those for 155 yards and one touchdown.

The previous year, Brown’s sole game with double-digit targets came in the season finale against Houston. The Ole Miss product received 11 targets, catching 10 of those for 151 yards, one touchdown.

Brown’s career-high in targets also came against Houston back in 2019 when he saw 13 balls thrown his way, catching eight of them for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Over the last three weeks, Brown has been on an absolute heater, in large part because he’s being properly fed. Over his last three games, the Ole Miss product received at least nine targets in each outing, producing 379 yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Brown the last 3 weeks since eating that bad burrito W6 -9 Targets 7 Receptions 91 yrds

W7 – 9 Targets 8 Receptions 133 yrds 1 TD

W8 – 11 Targets 10 Receptions 155 yrds 1 TD Schedule is pretty easy for the rest of the season. Henry is out. The ceiling is HIGH 📈 — Michael Reedy 🚫💰💔 (@MikeReedyFF) November 3, 2021

At minimum, that’s the type of target share he needs to continue getting while Henry is away. His career average at the moment is only 6.8 targets per game.

Jones, on the other hand, has had multiple seasons where he has averaged over 10 targets per game.

Despite a current career low of 5.4 targets per game, The Alabama product’s career average still remains at a whopping 9.6 targets per contest. That type of consistency of the offense’s target share has allowed Jones to maximize his talents to the fullest potential.

No one is asking for the Titans to change their entire identity and become a drop-back passing offense or anything. But this team has used premium draft capital on acquiring two dominant alphas on the outside who are capable of taking over any game.

If this Titans offense sans-Henry is going to have success against a stout Rams defense, Tennessee needs their two remaining stars on offense to be just that.

The best way to ensure this is possible is by simply throwing the ball to No. 2 or No. 11 and letting Jones and Brown have adequate chances to be the stars they truly are.

Jalen Ramsey can only cover one of them. Whoever he isn’t on must take advantage of their favorable matchup. If the Titans can get Jones to at least match his season-high of eight targets, while Brown continues getting around nine or more, this offense should be able to hold its own against Los Angeles.

Protect Ryan Tannehill from vicious Rams front-seven

It’s no secret that the biggest weakness of the Titans’ offense for most of the year has been their inability to protect the quarterback. Ryan Tannehill has been sacked a league-leading 24 times through eight games, matching the number of times he was sacked all of last year.

Fortunately for his safety and his sanity, there have been signs that things are trending in the right direction. After allowing 20 sacks in the first five games, Tennessee has only allowed four over their last three contests, all Titans victories).

The Titans’ offensive tackles, Taylor Lewan and David Quessenberry, have both hit their strides as of late and look a lot more comfortable along the edges.

Last week, PFF graded them both as two of the best players on offense. Lewan received a 90.1 and Quessenberry an 80.3 against the Colts.

Highest-graded #Titans from Week 8 (min. 25 snaps): ⚔️ Taylor Lewan – 90.1

⚔️ A.J. Brown – 85.9

⚔️ David Quessenberry – 80.3

⚔️ Denico Autry – 77.8

⚔️ Ryan Tannehill – 76.1 pic.twitter.com/L6NJnnf54u — PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) November 2, 2021

Tennessee is going to need both of them, along with the rest of the offensive line, to replicate their recent consistency this week. The Titans are playing a ferocious and star-studded defense that has already totaled 25 sacks on the year, the most in the NFL.

This will be a great test for Tennessee’s pass protection to see how they stack up against Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and the rest of Los Angeles’ talented defensive front’.

If Tennessee is going to have a chance at pulling off the upset, they’re going to have to neutralize the Rams’ front-seven as much as possible.

Contain Cooper Kupp

This is arguably the biggest key to victory considering how thin Tennessee is at cornerback. Cooper Kupp has been playing at an All-Pro level this season and has legitimately placed himself in the conversation for best in the league.

Kupp has caught 63 passes for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight weeks. In each of these games, he has seen a minimum of nine targets, eclipsing double-digit targets in seven of those eight games.

The Rams’ star receiver has seen 13 targets on two separate occasions, two games in which he saw 12 targets, one game with 11 targets, and another two with 10.

With Kristian Fulton still on injured reserve, Tennessee might have their hands full on Sunday night with the Rams’ former third-round pick. Cornerbacks Jackrabbit Jenkins and rookie Elijah Molden are the likeliest two to see the most action on Kupp, and he presents a mismatch with both.

In reality, no secondary has been able to stop Kupp thus far and it’s hard to imagine this injury-riddled Titans unit is going to be the ones to do so.

However, if they’re able to bracket him and contain him just enough to limit his usual monster impact, Tennessee’s defense will give itself a fighting chance.

Titans' pass-rush must take over

Molden’s interception in the end zone that ultimately took a late fourth-quarter lead was one of the more memorable moments of last week. That play goes on the stat sheet as a pick-six for the young cornerback, but that play doesn’t happen without Tennessee’s pass rush.

The Titans have been bringing the heat as of late when getting after the quarterback. The best part about it, they’re consistently doing it with four guys. This allows Tennessee to drop seven into coverage, which helps mask some of their obvious deficiencies along the back end.

Along the edge, Harold Landry looks every bit like a superstar, while Bud Dupree is getting healthier and more explosive with each passing week.

Harold Landry 8.5 Sacks (2nd)

8 Solo sacks (2nd)

39 Pressures (3rd)

14 Hits (8th)

0 Holding Penelties

3 Unblocked Sacks https://t.co/Ul51IL3lMa — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, on the interior, the Titans have Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry, who seem to take turns in wreaking havoc in crucial moments.

Those four have accounted for 10 sacks over their last four games.

If Tennessee is going to shock the world on Sunday night, they’re going to need a monster outing from those four in order to Matthew Stafford uncomfortable all night long.

