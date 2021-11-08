Titans vs. Rams highlights Week 9
Watch all of the Week 9 highlights from the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Rams had their worst offensive performance of the season, failing to do much of anything in their 28-16 loss to the Titans.
Adrian Peterson's fourth quarter touchdown run helped the Titans put the Rams away for good.
Matt Harmon runs down what he cares and doesn't care about from Week 9, including the Titans getting a statement victory.
