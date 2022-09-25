Titans vs. Raiders: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet in a crucial matchup in Week 3 with both teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

Tennessee dropped its first two games of the season to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, while Las Vegas lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Titans have a 38 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 31 percent chance to win the division. The Raiders, on the other hand, have a 16 percent chance to make the playoffs and a three percent chance to win the division.

The Titans have a bit more margin for error thanks to the terrible division they play in. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, it plays in arguably the best division in the NFL, leaving the Raiders less wiggle room.

Now, a look at all the important information you need going into Sunday’s game, including how to watch or listen.

How to tune in

Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Noon CDT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Watch: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)

Betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-125), Titans (+105)

Over/Under: 45.5 Points

The spread has actually tightened since the beginning of the week when it was 2.5, but the Raiders remain favorites.

The Titans are 0-2 against the spread but have hit the over in one of their games. The Raiders are 0-2 against the spread, also, but have failed to hit the over in both games.

Weather

Titans' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OL Jamarco Jones

Triceps

DNP

IR

LT Taylor Lewan

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

DL Denico Autry

NIR

LP

FP

FP

WR Treylon Burks

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

CB Kristian Fulton

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

LB Joe Jones

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Doubtful

LB Zach Cunningham

Knee

LP

DNP

Questionable

 

Raiders' injury report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

RB Brandon Bolden

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Hip

LP

FP

FP

DT Neil Farrell

Shoulder

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

C Andre James

Concussion

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE Chandler Jones

NIR-Rest

DNP

FP

FS Tre’von Moehrig

Hip

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

DT Bilal Nichols

Shoulder

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Hunter Renfrow

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Josh Jacobs

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

FB Jakob Johnson

Hamstring

LP

LP

 

