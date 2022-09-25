Titans vs. Raiders: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet in a crucial matchup in Week 3 with both teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start.
Tennessee dropped its first two games of the season to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, while Las Vegas lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.
According to FiveThirtyEight, the Titans have a 38 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 31 percent chance to win the division. The Raiders, on the other hand, have a 16 percent chance to make the playoffs and a three percent chance to win the division.
The Titans have a bit more margin for error thanks to the terrible division they play in. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, it plays in arguably the best division in the NFL, leaving the Raiders less wiggle room.
Now, a look at all the important information you need going into Sunday’s game, including how to watch or listen.
How to tune in
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Noon CDT
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Watch: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)
Betting odds
Per Tipico Sportsbook:
Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
Moneyline: Raiders (-125), Titans (+105)
Over/Under: 45.5 Points
The spread has actually tightened since the beginning of the week when it was 2.5, but the Raiders remain favorites.
The Titans are 0-2 against the spread but have hit the over in one of their games. The Raiders are 0-2 against the spread, also, but have failed to hit the over in both games.
Weather
Syndication: The Tennessean
Via Weather.com
Titans' injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OL Jamarco Jones
Triceps
DNP
IR
—
—
LT Taylor Lewan
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
DL Denico Autry
NIR
LP
FP
FP
—
WR Treylon Burks
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
CB Kristian Fulton
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
RB Dontrell Hilliard
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
LB Joe Jones
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Doubtful
LB Zach Cunningham
Knee
—
LP
DNP
Questionable
Raiders' injury report
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
RB Brandon Bolden
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
Hip
LP
FP
FP
—
DT Neil Farrell
Shoulder
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
C Andre James
Concussion
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE Chandler Jones
NIR-Rest
DNP
FP
—
—
FS Tre’von Moehrig
Hip
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
DT Bilal Nichols
Shoulder
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
LB Denzel Perryman
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Hunter Renfrow
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Josh Jacobs
Illness
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
FB Jakob Johnson
Hamstring
—
LP
LP
—
Game previews
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
4 key matchups for Titans-Raiders
Burning questions for Titans for Week 3
Staff picks for Titans-Raiders
Expert picks for Titans-Raiders
What Titans are saying about Raiders
What Raiders are saying about Titans
Titans’ reasons for optimism, concern in Week 3
Fantasy start or sit: Henry, Tannehill, Burks