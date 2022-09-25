Titans vs. Raiders: TV schedule, how to stream, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet in a crucial matchup in Week 3 with both teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

Tennessee dropped its first two games of the season to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, while Las Vegas lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Titans have a 38 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 31 percent chance to win the division. The Raiders, on the other hand, have a 16 percent chance to make the playoffs and a three percent chance to win the division.

The Titans have a bit more margin for error thanks to the terrible division they play in. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, it plays in arguably the best division in the NFL, leaving the Raiders less wiggle room.

Now, a look at all the important information you need going into Sunday’s game, including how to watch or listen.

How to tune in

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Noon CDT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Watch: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Listen: WGFX 104.5-The Zone/SiriusXM 390 (away broadcast), 232 (home broadcast)

Betting odds

Per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-125), Titans (+105)

Over/Under: 45.5 Points

The spread has actually tightened since the beginning of the week when it was 2.5, but the Raiders remain favorites.

The Titans are 0-2 against the spread but have hit the over in one of their games. The Raiders are 0-2 against the spread, also, but have failed to hit the over in both games.

Weather

Syndication: The Tennessean

Via Weather.com

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status DB Ugo Amadi Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Bud Dupree Hip DNP DNP DNP Out OL Jamarco Jones Triceps DNP IR — — LT Taylor Lewan Knee DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP DNP DNP Out DL Denico Autry NIR LP FP FP — WR Treylon Burks Ankle LP FP FP — CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring LP LP FP — RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring LP LP FP — LB Joe Jones Hamstring LP LP FP — WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP LP Doubtful LB Zach Cunningham Knee — LP DNP Questionable

Raiders' injury report

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status RB Brandon Bolden Hamstring LP LP FP — OT Jermaine Eluemunor Hip LP FP FP — DT Neil Farrell Shoulder LP DNP LP Questionable C Andre James Concussion DNP LP LP Questionable DE Chandler Jones NIR-Rest DNP FP — — FS Tre’von Moehrig Hip DNP DNP LP Questionable DT Bilal Nichols Shoulder DNP LP LP Questionable LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Josh Jacobs Illness — DNP DNP Questionable FB Jakob Johnson Hamstring — LP LP —

