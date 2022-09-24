Titans vs. Raiders predictions: Staff picks for Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will do battle in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in a game that will feature two teams hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start.

The Titans are coming off losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, with the latter being particularly ugly after Tennessee lost, 41-7.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have dropped games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals to start the season, with the latter seeing Las Vegas blow a 20-0 halftime lead en route to losing in overtime, 29-23.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Raiders are 2.5-point road favorites over the Titans for Week 3, and the vast majority of experts from different media outlets are picking Las Vegas to win.

But does our staff see things going the same way?

Find out now as our staff makes its picks for the Week 3 contest between the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Shaun Calderon

The Titans and Raiders are both desperate to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. I expect this game to be a physical dog fight for four quarters, but in the end, Tennessee does just enough to squeak out a victory.

Final score: Titans 27, Raiders 24

Tyler Rowland

The Titans have their backs against the wall early in the season. A home game against the Raiders should be able to get them back to good, but I fear this offense just doesn’t have the juice it needs to win games against good teams in the NFL.

I’m guessing we see the all too familiar formula of the defense does it’s best, while the offense can’t do much. I can’t count on the Titans to score more than 20 points right now. Las Vegas has the superstar advantage and in a close game, the superstars make the plays.

Final score: Raiders 23, Titans 20

Mike Moraitis

I would normally expect the Titans to bounce back this week, something we’ve seen them do time and time again the past few years when things are looking bad. However, I don’t have that same confidence in this group.

The Titans won’t have Bud Dupree, further hurting their pass-rush that is already without Harold Landry. That’s bad news for a struggling secondary against a Raiders offense that sports some elite weapons in the passing game.

On offense, Tennessee has to overcome the loss of left tackle Taylor Lewan, who will be replaced by veteran Dennis Daley. Daley has been bad in relief of Lewan, adding yet another concern to an offensive line that is struggling and has to deal with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The Titans’ offense struggles once again, both on the ground and through the air, and the defense gets shredded by the likes of Davante Adams and Darren Waller en route to the Raiders handing the Titans an 0-3 start.

Final score: Raiders 27, Titans 20

Ryan Sikes

The Titans’ offense continues to search for answers as the injuries pile up. Derek Carr, Davante Adams prove to be too much for Tennessee, as Mike Vrabel’s club falls to 0-3.

Final score: Raiders 28, Titans 21

