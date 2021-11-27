Titans vs. Patriots: Time, TV schedule, how to stream online

The Tennessee Titans (8-3) will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 in a matchup between two teams jockeying for the top seed in the AFC.

The Titans come into this game off a loss to the Houston Texans, snapping their six-game losing streak. Tennessee currently sits atop the conference but has multiple teams nipping at their heels.

One of those teams is the Patriots. New England comes into this game having won five straight, the NFL’s longest winning streak, and they sit in the No. 5 seed at the moment.

However, with a win over the Titans, the Pats would jump them in the playoff picture, and combined with a Baltimore Ravens loss, New England would own the No. 1 seed going into Week 13.

Here’s a look at the information you need to watch or listen to this all-important AFC showdown:

Who: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at noon CT

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Watch: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone (TEN), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (NE) / SiriusXM 386 (away broadcast) and 231 (home broadcast)

