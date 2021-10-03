Titans vs. Jets Week 4 recap: Everything we know

The Jets won their first game of the Robert Saleh-Zach Wilson era on Sunday, outlasting the Titans in overtime at MetLife Stadium.

Gang Green treated its fans to a nail-biting, 27-24 victory that came down to a missed field goal from Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock. Wilson played a huge part in the win, which moved the Jets’ record to 1-3 on the season.

Here’s a quick look at the chaotic game, which also featured a forceful afternoon from Gang Green’s pass rush.

Final Score: Jets 27, Titans 24

1 2 3 4 OT F TEN 3 6 0 15 0 24 NYJ 0 7 3 14 3 27

Game Notes

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Daunting Defense: The Jets faced an injured offense, as Tennessee played without star receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, but this was a mostly stellar performance. New York’s young secondary broke up plays all afternoon, and the pass rush sacked Ryan Tannehill seven times while bringing frequent pressure.

The Henry Exception: As stout as New York’s defense looked for most of Week 4, there was simply no stopping Derrick Henry. The star running back seemed to get stronger as the day went on, plowing through Gang Green’s defense for 157 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Second-Half Zach: Much like Week 1, Zach Wilson led a comeback attempt in the second half. This time, he and the Jets finished the job. New York tied things up after Wilson rolled to his right and found Jamison Crowder in the end zone with 11:34 left in the game. Gang Green then took the lead with 9:16 remaining when Wilson heaved a 53-yard bomb to former Titan Corey Davis. Tennessee knotted things up before the end of regulation, but the Jets got the ball to start overtime and sealed their first win with a field goal.

Story continues

Standout Performers

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

QB Zach Wilson: Wilson, for reasons already stated, leads this list. The rookie finished the game 21-34 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was only sacked once, a testament to the offensive line’s improved performance.

CB Bryce Hall: The second-year corner did a little bit of everything Sunday, breaking up three passes while recording five tackles, 2 QB hits and half a sack.

The Brothers Williams: Quincy and Quinnen Williams combined for 19 tackles and three sacks. Not a bad day for the hard-hitting siblings.

LB C.J. Mosley: Mosley picked up his first sack as a Jet while leading the team with 14 tackles.

DL John Franklin-Myers: Franklin-Myers continued his blazing start to the season, notching four tackles, three QB hits, two TFL and a sack against Tennessee.

What's Next?

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets fly international next week when they take on the Falcons in London.

Jets fans have to wake up early if they want to catch the Week 5 matchup on Oct. 10. Technically an Atlanta home game, the action begins at 9:30 a.m. EST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

[listicle id=660159]

1

1