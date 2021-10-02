Titans vs. Jets: Stopping Derrick Henry, starting Jets offense among 6 Week 4 storylines

Can the Jets break into the win column for the first time this season when they host the Titans in Week 4?

Tennessee is off to a 2-1 start powered by Derrick Henry’s 353 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Mike Vrabel’s team was humbled out of the gate in a 38-13 Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, but bounced back for a thrilling overtime win against the Seahawks in Week 2 and controlled the Colts in Week 3.

New York, meanwhile, is 0-3 and has scored just 20 points this season.

As the Jets look for an upset, here are six storylines to follow ahead of the Week 4 matchup with Tennessee.

Can Derrick Henry be stopped?

The Jets have the 11th-best run defense so far, but they have yet to face a back of Henry’s caliber. The NFL’s reigning leader rusher and Offensive Player of the Year has the ability to take over a game and wear down opposing defenses in a hurry with his brute running style. The Titans will call Henry’s number early and often against New York. Can Jeff Ulbrich’s defense keep up? It’s not going to be easy for a young group to handle the two-time All-Pro, but Ulbrich and company gave off a confident vibe all week.

Will Zach Wilson finally get going?

The Jets have scored just 20 points in their first three games and Wilson’s inability to move the ball down the field has been one of the big reasons why. New York’s prized rookie quarterback has not looked good since the second half of the Panthers game, throwing five interceptions the last two weeks. Not all of the Jets’ offensive struggles are on Wilson, but he has to be better than what he has shown the first three weeks of his career. New York won’t have much of a chance to beat the Titans if that doesn’t happen.

Mike LaFleur working to get the offense back on track

LaFleur deserves just as much heat as anyone for the Jets’ offensive struggles. New York’s rookie play-caller has struggled in his first three games on the job, orchestrating a vanilla scheme that has not gotten Gang Green anywhere. LaFleur harped on execution during the week and acknowledged that he needs to do a better job of putting the Jets in a position to put points on the board. Week 4 will be an indication of LaFleur’s ability to make major adjustments in the face of pressure.

Corey Davis takes on his former team

Davis signed with the Jets in free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Titans. Tennessee did not show any interest in re-signing Davis during the offseason despite his career 2020 season, likely placing a chip on the wideout’s shoulder entering Sunday — even if he won’t admit it. Davis has struggled in his new role as a No. 1 receiver, but he will look to turn the tide against some familiar faces.

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims set to return

The Jets are banged up at wide receiver with Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith ruled out for Week 4 with concussions, but two of the focal points of last season’s aerial attack are set to play the Titans on Sunday. Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are both slated to be active when Tennessee comes to MetLife Stadium, according to Robert Saleh. Crowder has not played yet this season due to a bout with COVID-19 and a subsequent groin injury, while Mims has been a healthy scratch in New York’s last two games.

Titans' wide receiver injury woes

The Titans are more banged up at wide receiver than the Jets are right now. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are dealing with injuries and the two have already been ruled out for Sunday. The absences of Brown and Jones deplete Ryan Tannehill’s stable of weapons, making it likely that Henry takes on an even heavier workload than the one already on his shoulders.

