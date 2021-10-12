Titans vs. Jags Week 5 recap: Everything we know

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired their 20th straight loss Sunday after falling to their divisional rivals in the Tennessee Titans by a score of 37-19. It was a game where the offense once again gave fans a lot to be hopeful for, however, the defense once again struggled and allowed 368 total yards.

To make matters worse, the Titans’ offensive success came on a day where A.J. Brown was limited and Julio Jones didn’t play. However, their rushing game carried the team and the Jags’ defense didn’t have any answers, and now the Cardiac Cats is stuck with the daunting task of climbing out a 0-5 hole.

That said, it’s on to Week 6, but before we look ahead, here is one last recap of the Jags’ loss to Tennessee:

Final score: Titans 37, Jaguars 19

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) rushes with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Titans 7 17 7 6 37 Jaguars 6 7 0 6 19

Game notes

As teammate Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) celebrates, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs into the end zone for an early fourth quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on October 10, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Another solid performance by Trevor Lawrence: After putting together a solid performance against Cincinnati, Trevor Lawrence followed it up with another solid day against the Titans. The No. 1 overall pick finished Sunday’s game against the Titans 23-of-33 (69.7%) for 273 yards, one touchdown, and a pick (that came in the final seconds of the game when it was out of reach). He also had another rushing touchdown Sunday, marking his second consecutive game achieving the feat.

Again, the rookie looked comfortable in the pocket and the game is really starting to slow down for him. The crazy part about it is that he’s somehow impressing without DJ Chark Jr., who most would argue is the teams’s most talented receiver.

James Robinson puts up a season-high: There is a trend that’s coming with Lawrence’s play as of late, and that’s the impact of running back James Robinson. In the last two games, Robinson has made the most of his carries despite falling just short of 20 in both instances.

Against the Titans, Robinson put up a season-high of 148 yards on 18 carries and had a rushing touchdown. Of course, his biggest run of the game would come early in the first quarter where he had a 59-yard rush that set the team up for a touchdown. When looking at Robinson’s last three games, he’s totaled four touchdowns on the ground and it’s alleviated the pressure off Lawrence. However, if the Jags can get him 20 carries in their upcoming games, it just might help them get some marks in the win column.

The Jags may have found an answer a TE: The Jags’ decision to trade for Dan Arnold looks better by the week, and on Sunday, he was an even bigger factor for the Jags than he was Week 4. In fact, his six catches against Tennessee propelled him to a 64-yard receiving total on the day, which led the team.

Like Robinson, it’s clear that Arnold is becoming a key factor for Lawrence and the Jags’ offense. Hopefully, as he gets more familiar with the playbook he’ll become even more of a threat, which would be more than welcomed by Jags fans who’ve seen the team struggled to find an answer at tight end for many years.

Derrick Henry dominates the Jags, again: In the first half, the Jags’ defense didn’t look all that bad when it came to stopping Derrick Henry, but as time went on, he began to wear them down.

With a huge second-half, Henry ultimately finished the game with 29 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns against a defense that ranked in the top half of the league in rushing defense. So in a nutshell, a lot of this loss can be pinned on the fact that the Jags’ defense wasn’t able to do what they do best and allowed Henry to put up over half of the Titans’ points.

Kicking issues continue: Fans were hoping for a better performance out of their kicking game with Matthew Wright replacing Josh Lambo for the second consecutive week. However, that wasn’t the case as he missed the Jags’ first extra-point attempt and also was short on a 53-yard field goal attempt in the first half. Heading forward, this appears to be a major cause for concern as the Jags have yet to make a field goal attempt in 2021.

Standout performers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) after Robinson’s first quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

QB Trevor Lawrence: See previous slide

RB James Robinson: See previous slide

DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson: The No. 20 overall selection from 2020 had his best game in a while as he was a nuisance for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. When the game ended, he ultimately had three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a sack, and six total tackles (good for third on the team). So, in other words, he was everywhere and could be exciting to watch heading forward as the Jags need the former first-rounder to be an impact pass-rusher.

DE/OLB Josh Allen: Just like fellow first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson, Josh Allen was all over the place, too. He led the team in tackles with seven total tackles, and also had a half of a sack, and two quarterback hits. As a result, he registered an 85.3 Pro Football Focus grade against the Titans, which was the highest on defense when it comes to players with 25 snaps or more.

It was over when...

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags were starting to make a comeback in the second half and even put the score at a 31-25 figure with Lawrence running in a five-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. In a diving attempt at the goal-line by the rookie, it appeared he fumbled the ball before his knees hit the ground and recovered the ball in the end-zone, but the officials overturned their initial ruling.

Then, on the fourth-and-one possession that followed, the Jags who oddly enough didn’t have Robinson in the backfield, tried to run it up the gut for a situation where they only needed a few inches. Unfortunately, Hyde was stuffed in the backfield for a loss and it resulted in a turnover on downs, though.

While Robinson should’ve been in the game (and the play call could’ve been better), it wouldn’t have mattered because the play was poorly blocked. Additionally, the play shouldn’t have mattered because Lawrence should’ve been rule in on the previous play. However, that was not the case and coming up with zero points in that situation pretty much marked the end for Jacksonville.

Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) watches the replay after a tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 13, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars trailed at the half 17 to 3. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

There were three injuries reported by the Jags’ public relations account during the game. The first one was to linebacker Myles Jack in the second half, who was ruled questionable with a back injury (later ruled an oblique injury).

He didn’t return and Dakota Allen was thrust into the lineup. However, he too sustained an injury (shoulder), which forced Shaq Quarterman into the lineup for the rest of the game.

On Monday, Urban Meyer provided an update on Jack and said he was day-to-day and it appears we’ll have to wait until the release of the first injury report Wednesday to know more on him and Allen. However, if both can’t play Week 6, it would really test the Jags’ linebacker depth and they would likely need to make some signings at the position.

Lastly, center Brandon Linder sustained a MCL and ankle injury that resulted in him being carted off the field. In Monday’s media meeting, Meyer also provided an update on the veteran and said he could be out for four to five weeks. With that being the case, the Jags will be replacing him with longtime backup Tyler Shatley.

What's Next?

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a reception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Up next for the Jags will be their Florida rivals in the Miami Dolphins in a battle that will take place in London. They too have struggled as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has missed time with a rib injury, but is reportedly set to return Sunday.

With Miami’s defense ranking 30th overall, it appears they are a unit with similar struggles to the Jags. For that reason, it could be a shootout between Tagovailoa and Lawrence, which actually wouldn’t be a bad way for football fans in the United States to start their morning.

Kickoff for the game will be at 9:30 AM EST on CBS.

