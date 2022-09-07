Titans vs. Giants Week 1 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their first respective injury reports of the 2022 campaign ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Titans had a few players to keep an eye on ahead of the first injury report, as both cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were absent from practice on Monday.
Johnson’s injury isn’t known, but Molden (leg) has missed a significant chunk of practice time this offseason due to an unspecified leg injury he suffered early in training camp.
For the Giants, the two biggest names to watch during the week are edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom sustained injuries during the preseason and are up in the air for Week 1.
Now, here’s a look at the first injury reports of the week for both the Titans and Giants ahead of their contest on Sunday.
Titans' injury report
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Player
Injury
Wed.
CB Elijah Molden
Groin
DNP
S Lonnie Johnson
Groin
DNP
LB Chance Campbell
Knee
Limited
OL Jamarco Jones
Triceps
Limited
Giants' injury report
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Wed.
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
Knee
Limited
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Calf
Limited
WR Sterling Shepard
Achilles
Limited
S Dane Belton
Clavicle
Limited
Recent headlines
George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports
6 burning questions for Titans-Giants
6 things to know about Titans-Giants
Adoree’ Jackson talks facing Titans
Titans power rankings round-up for Week 1