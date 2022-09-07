Titans vs. Giants Week 1 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their first respective injury reports of the 2022 campaign ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans had a few players to keep an eye on ahead of the first injury report, as both cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were absent from practice on Monday.

Johnson’s injury isn’t known, but Molden (leg) has missed a significant chunk of practice time this offseason due to an unspecified leg injury he suffered early in training camp.

For the Giants, the two biggest names to watch during the week are edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom sustained injuries during the preseason and are up in the air for Week 1.

Now, here’s a look at the first injury reports of the week for both the Titans and Giants ahead of their contest on Sunday.

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Wed. CB Elijah Molden Groin DNP S Lonnie Johnson Groin DNP LB Chance Campbell Knee Limited OL Jamarco Jones Triceps Limited

Giants' injury report

Player Injury Wed. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Knee Limited OLB Azeez Ojulari Calf Limited WR Sterling Shepard Achilles Limited S Dane Belton Clavicle Limited

George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire