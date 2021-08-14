Titans vs. Falcons Preseason Week 1 recap: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans made their preseason debut on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons and grabbed the victory, 23-3.

Tennessee’s defense, which featured some projected starters and other key players early on, shined, getting consistent pressure throughout the first half on Falcons quarterback, A.J. McCarron.

Tennessee notched a pair of sacks and an interception during the first two quarters. The Falcons failed to make it into Titans territory in the first half, and head coach Arthur Smith’s offense struggled the entire way, albeit without its starters.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was not a good night for Tennessee’s offensive line, which didn’t feature any projected starters. Quarterback Logan Woodside faced consistent pressure, but still managed to have a solid showing overall. To be quite frank, he was lucky to escape in one piece.

The Titans saw a handful of injuries during the contest as well, the most notable of which happened to running back Darrynton Evans.

We’ll go over the injuries and the rest of the important things of note from Tennessee’s Preseason Week 1 win over the Falcons.

Final score: Titans 23, Falcons 3

1 2 3 4 F TEN 3 10 3 7 23 ATL 0 0 3 0 3

Titans' Top Performers

-QB Logan Woodside: 10/15, 84 yards, 1 TD -OLB Rashad Weaver: 3 tackles (2 TFL), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 PD -ILB David Long: 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD -WR Chester Rogers: 1 reception, 17 yards; 57-yard punt return -WR Mason Kinsey: 4 catches, 51 yards -K Tucker McCann: 2/2 FGs (26, 42) -OLB Wyatt Ray: 7 tackles (1 TFL), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits

Injuries

-RB Darrynton Evans suffered a knee injury during his fourth carry of the first quarter. It was a non-contact injury and Evans was spotted limping on the sideline after. He did not return to the game. -DL Trevon Coley suffered a foot injury in the second quarter. He was listed as questionable to return but did not get back into the game. -S Brady Breeze suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was helped off the field by trainers and then carted off from the sideline. -LB B.J. Bello also suffered an ankle leg injury during the second quarter and appeared to be in serious pain. He had to be helped off the field and did not return. -K Tucker McCann suffered an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter after receiving a late hit following a successful field goal attempt. The play drew a flag and the field goal was wiped out. McCann did not return.

Important game notes

-The Titans had several projected starters and key players take the field on defense, including safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, linebackers Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and David Long, defensive linemen Teair Tart and Larrell Murchison, and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Janoris Jenkins. -Outside linebackers Harold Landry and Bud Dupree, and defensive linemen Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons did not play. On offense, Josh Reynolds was the only projected starter we saw but he didn't record a stat. -Tennessee's reserve offensive linemen struggled mightily, especially during the first half. It was not a good sign for the team's backup options. -2021 second-round pick and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz saw time at both right guard and right tackle. He was part of the problems upfront for Tennessee, as he was beat on multiple occasions, leading to pressures and at least one sack. Center Daniel Munyer and offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who started at right tackle, also struggled. -Along with Quessenberry (RT), Radunz (RG) and Munyer (C), the Titans started offensive linemen Christian DiLauro (LT) and Ross Reynolds (LG). This group was particularly bad. -Quarterback Logan Woodside played the entire first half and did well when he wasn't getting knocked around thanks to poor protection. He finished 10-of-15 for 84 yards and a touchdown, which came on a beautiful back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Cameron Batson. Woodside was sacked three times and pressured on several other occasions. -Quarterback Matt Barkley took over in the second half and finished 5-of-8 for 54 yards and a touchdown. His scoring strike went to tight end Miller Forristall on a beautiful touch pass. -Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver was a beast. Not only did he notch 1.5 sacks, but he had multiple pressures on top of that, including one that led to his batting down a pass, and another that nearly led to an interception after he got a piece of quarterback A.J. McCarron's arm. The rookie notched two tackles for loss for good measure. It was against Atlanta's reserves, but his performance was impressive nonetheless. -Inside linebacker David Long shined. He notched a pair of tackles and an interception in which he made a great read to come up with the ball. -Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi notched a full sack, while defensive lineman Trevon Coley, inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray each had a half of a sack. -Dez Fitzpatrick was the only active receiver who didn't see the field in the first half, and he failed to record a stat in the final two quarters. That isn't a good sign for the fourth-round rookie. Camp standouts Marcus Johnson and Racey McMath both failed to record a catch, also. McMath was targeted twice, while Fitzpatrick and Johnson didn't see a single one. -Cameron Batson, Mason Kinsey and Chester Rogers all impressed. Batson caught a 15-yard touchdown, Kinsey led Titans receivers with five catches for 41 yards, including a nice leaping grab, and Chester Rogers had a 17-yard reception and an explosive 57-yard punt return that set the Titans up for a field goal. -Second-year players: Fulton broke up a pass, and Tart and Murchison both had good games upfront, helping to create pressure and stuff the run. Murchison in particular tallied three tackles, one of which went for a loss. -Kicker update: Tucker McCann (42, 26) made both of his field goal attempts and would have had a third from 47 yards out but was hit late, giving the Titans a first down. He was shaken up on the play and left the game, which was unfortunate because he was having a great night, as his kicks looked strong. Sam Ficken looked good on his lone attempt, which was a make from 44, and he made both of the Titans' extra points. -The Titans' defense as a whole was impressive throughout, but even more so in the first half when it got consistent pressure. Tennessee's unit had some trouble with Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks' mobility in the second half, but still held Atlanta to just three points in the final two quarters. In all, the Titans had nine QB hits, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one pick, and four passes defensed.

What's next?

The Titans will have the day off from practice on Saturday, but will return to the practice field on Sunday starting at 12:15 p.m. CT. This next week will be an interesting one, as not only will the Titans take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, but they'll also hold a pair joint practices with Tom Brady and Co. in the days leading up to the game.

Titans' upcoming schedule

Aug. 14: Vrabel presser (TBA) Aug. 15: Practice (12:15 – 2:00 p.m.) Aug. 16: Practice (9:30 – 11:15 a.m.) Aug. 17: Travel/No media Aug. 18: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET) Aug. 19: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET) Aug. 20: No media Aug. 21: at Tampa Bay (preseason) Aug. 22: Vrabel presser (TBA)

