Titans vs. Commanders predictions: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

The Tennessee Titans will look to keep the good times rolling on Sunday in Week 5 when they travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders for the first time since 2018.

Tennessee enters this game off two straight victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, improving their record to 2-2 after an 0-2 start.

The Titans are currently tied atop their division with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they win on Sunday, the Titans will remain in first place, but a loss would knock them back a spot at least after the Indianapolis Colts won on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are going in an opposite direction after having lost their last three games to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. As a result, the Commanders are in the NFC East cellar.

Tipico Sportsbook has the Titans favored on the road by 2.5 points, but do the majority of experts out there believe Tennessee will win?

Find out now in our latest expert picks round-up for Week 5.

USA TODAY

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Chris Bumbaca: Commanders

Nate Davis: Titans

Safid Deen: Titans

Tyler Dragon: Titans

Parker Gabriel: Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans

ESPN

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Stephania Bell: Titans

Matt Bowen: Titans

Mike Clay: Titans

Jeremy Fowler: Titans

Domonique Foxworth: Titans

Dan Graziano: Titans

Jason Reid: Titans

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Titans

CBS Sports

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Pete Prisco: Commanders 28, Titans 24 – “The Commanders have lost three straight and their season might be on the line here. They get a Titans team coming off a road division victory against the Colts. This could be a good spot for the Commanders to get a victory. The pressure is on and they get it. Upset special.”

Jason La Canfora: No pick

Will Brinson: Commanders

Jared Dubin: Titans

Ryan Wilson: Titans

John Breech: Titans

Story continues

Dave Richard: Commanders

Jamey Eisenberg: Titans

MMQB

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer: Titans

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Gary Gramling: Commanders

Conor Orr: Commanders

John Pluym: Titans

Bleacher Report

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Davenport: Titans

Greg Ivory: Titans

Ian Kenyon: Commanders

Kris Knox: Titans

Maurice Moton: Titans

Wes O’Donnell: Commanders

Brent Sobleski: Commanders

Score Prediction: Titans 31, Commanders 27

Sporting News

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer: Commanders 30, Titans 27 – “The Titans continue to be a very unpredictable up-and-down team from week to week. They were lost against the Giants and Bills before beating down the Raiders and Colts. The Commanders are terrible against the pass and wide receivers, but the Titans have limited options there without rookie Treylon Burks. Carson Wentz tends to play better at home against weaker defenses and will make sure Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel get going against bad coverage.”

Bill Bender: Titans 24, Commanders 14 – “Washington has played tough against the run the last two weeks, which theoretically could make it tough for Derrick Henry to get going. The Titans still will feed Henry 20-plus times, and the Commanders’ offense has been abysmal in the last two losses with an average of 9.0 points per game. Tennessee’s defense could score on here, too. “

NFL.com

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Rosenthal: Titans 24, Commanders 17 – “Every week, the Titans’ offense looks a little closer, Derrick Henry looks a little faster and Ryan Tannehill, well, he always looks the same. That’s a compliment. Flip the quarterbacks in this matchup and I might flip the score. Tannehill navigates pressure well, while Carson Wentz runs into it. The 2022 Commanders only had a chance to be relevant if Ron Rivera’s defense made strides, but the unit remains disorganized. “

Overall expert tally

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Titans: 27

Commanders: 10

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire