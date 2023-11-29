Titans vs. Colts Week 13 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans will try to win their second consecutive game for the first time this season when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The Colts beat the Titans, 23-16, in Week 5 in a game that was a close contest until the final whistle. That game was the beginning of the end for the Titans’ dominant run defense, as they allowed 193 yards that day and have never been the same since.
Most of those yards (165) came from Colts running back Zack Moss, and the Titans can expect to see a lot more of him this weekend after it was reported that Jonathan Taylor needed to have thumb surgery and would miss at least a couple of weeks.
On the Titans’ front, they received some good news at the start of the practice week. Wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since suffering a devastating concussion injury against the Steelers back on Nov. 2. The Arkansas product remains in concussion protocol, but this is a massive step in the right direction toward getting back on the field sooner rather than later.
On a more concerning note, quarterback Will Levis was limited today with an ankle injury. Videos posted by the Titans local media appeared to show Levis laboring when he was forced to push off the hurt ankle. This one definitely bears watching as the week progresses.
A look at #Titans QB Will Levis. Looks like he's laboring a bit to execute the rollout. pic.twitter.com/Ubaal7X0ba
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 29, 2023
As for the rest of the injury report, let’s take a look to see where both teams stand after Wednesday’s practices.
G Daniel Brunskill (Knee): Limited participation
WR Treylon Burks (Concussion): Limited participation
LB Luke Gifford (Shin): Limited participation
QB Will Levis (Ankle): Limited participation
S Terrell Edmunds (Shoulder): Full participation
Colts injury report
CB Juju Brents (Quadriceps): Did not practice
WR Isaiah McKenzie (Toe): Did not practice
RB Jonathan Taylor (Thumb): Did not practice
DT DeForest Buckner (Shoulder): Limited participation
C Ryan Kelly (Concussion): Full participation
TE Drew Ogletree (Foot): Full participation
T Bernhard Raimann (Knee): Full participation